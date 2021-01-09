A nighttime road closure is slated for northbound Highway 99 at Highway 58 from 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The No. 3, outside lane, will be closed. The northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector will also be closed for striping and the shifting of k-rail, according to a city of Bakersfield news release.
During the closure, northbound 99 to eastbound 58 traffic will be routed through the ramp to California Avenue and detoured to southbound 99, where drivers will use the eastbound 58 connector.