Nighttime closures of all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled from Sunday through Thursday to install an overhead sign structure.
The connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58 will also close.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nighttime closures of all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled from Sunday through Thursday to install an overhead sign structure.
The connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58 will also close.
The California Highway Patrol will monitor the construction zone during the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. closures, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Northbound motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, and turn right/west on Ming Avenue, right/north on Wible Road, left/west on California Avenue. Turn right to enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp or the second right to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp to get to eastbound Highway 58.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.