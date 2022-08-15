 Skip to main content
North Rotary Foundation announces donations

20211125-bc-thanksgivingbasket

North High School student Jose Ruiz loads turkey into a waiting vehicle. Bakersfield North Rotary, along with volunteers, package and distribute about 350 Thanksgiving food boxes for North of the River families who might not otherwise have Thanksgiving dinner.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Bakersfield North Rotary Foundation announced its members have raised $135,700 for nonprofits, individual scholarships and projects over the last year.

The organization announced $20,000 in scholarships to high school students from North and Frontier high schools; $14,000 (both monetary and in-kind donations) went to North Rotary’s Thanksgiving Basket project, which provides 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Standard School District.

