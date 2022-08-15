North Rotary Foundation announces donations

The Bakersfield North Rotary Foundation announced its members have raised $135,700 for nonprofits, individual scholarships and projects over the last year.
The organization announced $20,000 in scholarships to high school students from North and Frontier high schools; $14,000 (both monetary and in-kind donations) went to North Rotary’s Thanksgiving Basket project, which provides 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Standard School District.
Another $50,850 went to grants supporting local nonprofits such as: The Mission at Kern County; Hope Center; Covenant Coffee; Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic; Alliance Against Family Violence; CALM; North High School FFA; Taft College Foundation; Church Without Walls; Bakersfield Museum of Art; Kern Literacy Council; Panorama Vista Preserve; Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County; Global Family; North High School; Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation; Bristol Hospice; and Bakersfield High School.