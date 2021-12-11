North of the River parade returns to fill Chester Avenue with Christmas cheer

Holiday cheer was alive and well Saturday on Chester Avenue, as thousands lined the street in Oildale for the 48th annual North of the River Christmas Parade.
The parade’s return after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic was a welcome sight for those who lined the community’s main drag, filling Chester with shouts of “Merry Christmas” as participants answered in kind, sharing candy canes and lots of smiles.
“You know, we’re a small hometown, a lot of people come out here for it,” said Jennifer David, a lifelong Oildale resident who was enjoying the view with her daughter and granddaughter in front of her business Ballooniverse. “Because it’s a walking parade, because it’s non-motorized, I think it’s a little more — you’re able to kind of have that little hometown feel to it, which is really fun.”
Just a few blocks north by Zorba’s Charbroiled Burgers, the parade would occasionally stop for performances in front of the judges, delighting the small kids in the crowd who found opportunity in the pause to pet the horses in the procession.
The parade dates back nearly five decades, according to organizers, who noted the event distinguishes itself with its non-motorized tradition. During the energy crisis of the 1970s, the North of the River Recreation and Park District started the policy in an effort to save fuel.
The practice became a point of pride, as the event has grown to include more than 40 entrants and 1,100 participants this year, from Cub Scouts in push-carts to marching bands and dance teams.
“It’s actually better than the downtown parade, I think,” said Ray Annan, an Oildale resident “for 20-something years” who goes to the parade “pretty much every year … just because of the kids and because everybody’s out here.”
Abigail Allen and Ayasha Heffernan were dressed as Disney princesses from “Frozen” for the festivities, which Papa Murphy’s staff members take part in every year, they said.
“It’s nice to be able to bring something this pleasant to this area because we don’t have a lot of community events," Heffernan said.
Having just finished their route, the pair talked with younger children who asked them about their roles and powers, while they laughed and answered questions. Both said seeing the children light up was their favorite part.