North of the River Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The 48th annual North of the River Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, organizers said this week, announcing the annual nonmotorized parade through Oildale.
The parade is set to start at 10 a.m. sharp, according to Jackie Tafoya, one of the organizers of the event, who added that road closures will begin around 8 a.m. Those interested in prime seating should show up around then, as spectators frequently line up about two hours before the parade starts, she added.
The route takes the parade from China Grade Loop in front of North High School down to Chester Avenue, where the route heads south for nearly a mile before coming to a stop near Standard Elementary School.
Many of the entries will take a brief pause in front of Zorba's, a Chester Avenue restaurant that's on the route, where the parade's judges will watch performances from participating entrants that are allowed to last up to 30 sends, Tafoya added.