North Kern still in shock over Monday's sudden death of popular McFarland teacher, basketball coach Alaniz

It’s only been a few days, but the shocking death of popular coach and teacher Fernando Alaniz is still reverberating throughout the northern Kern County communities he called home.
The Wasco resident died Monday after he experienced a medical emergency while preparing for a class at McFarland High where he taught and coached. No students were in the classroom at the time of the incident, according to school officials. He was 49.
“You couldn’t not like Fernando, he was just that type of person,” said Aaron Resendez, McFarland Unified School District superintendent, of Alaniz, who was hired as a teacher at the school in 2019. “He came in and shortly after he joined our staff we had an opening for the basketball coach, and it was just a natural fit. So he jumped in there and was really inspirational with our kids.”
Married with three kids, Alaniz was a standout basketball and football player for the Tigers in the late 1980s and early ’90s. He accepted a position as the head boys basketball coach at McFarland in the summer — his second stint in that position at the school — and was looking forward to putting a difficult year behind him.
But a bout with COVID-19, and the ensuing severe health issues that forced his hospitalization in August 2020, intensified late last year and the former Wasco basketball and football standout interrupted his season in early December.
In the interim, assistant Skyler Henson coached the team, with frosh-soph coach Dwight Curry coaching the team Monday after the news about Alaniz had broken.
Just hours after Alaniz died, his team was scheduled to play South Sequoia League rival Wasco. But Curry said there was little thought about canceling the game.
“There was no thought in our mind that the boys wouldn’t want to go out and give their all for him,” said Curry, who played for Alaniz at McFarland in 2004.
Playing with a heavy heart and trailing by double-digits late in the game, the Cougars rallied and forced overtime, before eventually losing 61-60. Despite the defeat, Curry believes his former coach was in the gymnasium — and continues to be — with the team showcasing what they've learned from "Coach Alaniz."
“I believe he was definitely there in the building," Curry said. "We were down by 14 with two minutes left and we go on and made that run … and that’s all with him in mind. They were doing everything that he taught the boys. Keep your head up, there’s always the next play … play through it, perseverance. All the adversity he talked with them about. And they just put that all into one, and that’s how we made the run.”
The team followed up with a 20-point victory over Arvin on Tuesday and then posted a 68-63 win over Kennedy on Wednesday.
“He taught them to play with outstanding sportsmanship,” Curry said. “The next man up and stuff like that. And they played really, really well. We had to come back from 10 down in the third quarter (against Kennedy), and then to come back and win by 5 — that’s him. They put their heart and soul into it. Their dedication, because that’s how he taught them to play.”
In addition to his coaching responsibilities, Alaniz taught computer science, business, dual-enrollment for keyboarding and career choices. His classroom is adjacent to the counseling office and, on Monday, two counselors “heard something that seemed out of the ordinary,” Resendez said.
“They just went next door to check on him and they saw that he was in some type of distress,” Resendez said. “They notified the office and called 911. Folks descended on him immediately and began trying to assist Mr. Alaniz while EMS was on their way."
To help support staff and students, Resendez said grief counselors have been on campus.
"We've had grief counselors on campus meeting with and available for students," said Resendez, adding the school has also worked with its insurance carrier to have a critical response team on campus, available for students and for staff, as well as district officials available to cover a teacher's class in case they needed to speak with someone about their grief.
Plans were still in the works with respect to a campus celebration of life for Alaniz, Resendez said. He added that the district wanted to respect the wishes of the family and give them an opportunity to process the loss. He said an event would likely be planned for an upcoming Wednesday, as the school's early-dismissal schedule would allow the most students and staff to attend and participate.
“We want to be able to share information and tell the story, because really Fernando Alaniz — he was a good guy and we want to honor his legacy,” Resendez said.
A GoFundMe website has been established for anyone that wishes to donate to Alaniz and his family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fernando039s-fight-against-covid19.