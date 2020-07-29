The driver of a truck died July 23 after colliding with another truck in Ridgecrest, the coroner's office reported Wednesday.
Calvin Eugene Everhart, 53, of North Hills, was driving a truck that collided with another truck at 2:10 a.m. on Highway 395 south of China Lake Boulevard, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
