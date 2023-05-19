 Skip to main content
North High School dedicates Music Garden, invites students, parents and public to play

There are curved metal pipes tuned to various pitches, and a bell tree that provides a rising or falling chime-like sound. There are chrome hand drums and hard plastic mallets and much more.

On Friday morning, North High School Principal Mark Balch officially opened a new Music Park on campus that is not only open to students coming and going from school, but is open to members of the surrounding community as well.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

