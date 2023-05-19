North High School dedicates Music Garden, invites students, parents and public to play

There are curved metal pipes tuned to various pitches, and a bell tree that provides a rising or falling chime-like sound. There are chrome hand drums and hard plastic mallets and much more.
On Friday morning, North High School Principal Mark Balch officially opened a new Music Park on campus that is not only open to students coming and going from school, but is open to members of the surrounding community as well.
"These instruments and this musical garden provide a welcoming environment for all the members of our community to enjoy the outdoors, and have a location where they can explore high-quality instruments in an inviting setting," Balch said.
The "music garden," as Balch described it, is a collaboration, a cooperative effort that included not only North High, but 3rd District Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores and his staff, and the nonprofit Oildale Community Action Team.
Flores thanked Balch, North students, elected officials and community groups for their involvement and support of the project.
"This is truly a collaborative effort, the community coming together for community benefit," Flores said to the gathering.
But the county supervisor singled out North High, specifically.
"This is their land ... they installed the equipment ... the county came together to provide the funding for the equipment — and it's state of the art," Flores noted. "As I said before, there's only one of these in the entire Central Valley."
The outdoor instruments were installed on the southeast corner of the Oildale campus, at West China Grade Loop and Stockton Avenue.
"This is the first music park — music garden — in Kern County, and it's right here in Oildale," Flores said.
Rather than going with the standard ribbon-cutting ceremony, organizers decided there would instead be a ringing of a bell, one of the new instruments, to signify the official opening of the music park.
Derek Tisinger, who serves on the board of trustees for the Kern High School District, was chosen for that honor.
"I've been part of the Oildale community since 1987," Tisinger said. "And the Oildale Community Action Team and the Kern High School District.
"This shows you, when a community works together what we can accomplish."
Steven Peterson, an 18-year-old North High senior who performs with the North High Stars chamber and jazz choirs, was working the sound board at Friday's event.
Peterson said he fully supports the installation of the outdoor instruments. Many students in Oildale don't have the chance to be exposed to musical instruments.
"It's really a very good opportunity for students," he said, "especially those like me who music has pulled from a dark spot in their life — to try out these instruments.
"This is very good for the community and for students."
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.