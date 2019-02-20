Other cases

The Edwin Rodriguez case is just the latest in a line of recent sexual misconduct allegations against school employees in Kern County. Here’s a breakdown of some previous cases.

Mark Weir

A lawsuit was filed in late January alleging that former Highland High Assistant Principal Mark Weir sexually abused a 16-year-old male student in 2009; the student was part of a school-sponsored homeless assistance program. The lawsuit alleges Weir abused the student until he graduated in 2011. The Bakersfield Police Department recommended charges, but the case was dropped by the Kern County District Attorney’s office due to insufficient evidence.

Jonathan Avalos

Another lawsuit came to an end in January with a Kern County jury awarding $10 million to a girl who was allegedly molested by Jonathan Avalos, who worked as a computer lab technician for the Lamont Elementary School District. The suit alleged Avalos molested the girl starting in 2011, when she was 7 years old. It ended in 2014, when she reported the alleged abuse to school officials.

Emily Salazar

The Frontier High science teacher allegedly appeared in sexually explicit videos posted on pornography websites. She has not been arrested — nor have school or law enforcement authorities alleged she has done a criminal act — but she could face the loss of her job and teaching credential. Her credential was still valid as of Wednesday, according to the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Jeff Hicks

The former Liberty boys basketball coach was charged in December with suspicion of kissing and rubbing himself against a 16-year-old girl. Jeff Hicks, 28, at first lied to investigators but eventually admitted to kissing the girl while she was at his house, according to court documents. He denied other inappropriate conduct.

Fernando Pruneda

The McFarland High basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct in October after a male student came forward to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Fernando Pruneda sent inappropriate text messages to the student, promising him a spot on the school varsity team in exchange for sexual favors. Pruneda also allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with the student. Court documents say he allegedly caressed the student's buttocks during a massage.