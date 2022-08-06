 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs

20220730-bl-snapscity (copy)

Les Mood, Mayor Karen Goh, Shiba Bhowmik and Richard Forrester at the State of the City address on July 20.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid.

SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of U.S. Department of Energy grants totaling $1.62 million. State officials are considering providing additional subsidies in hopes the company's technology will help California transition away from internal-combustion cars and trucks.

Coronavirus Cases