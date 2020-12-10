Norris School District announced Wednesday that the district will suspend in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 14.
"This is due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the community and potential exposures within the district, which has created a multitude of staffing limitations," superintendent Kelly Miller wrote in a letter to parents.
The letter states that distance learning will continue through Friday Jan. 8 and the district plans to resume in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11. It notes that this switch is voluntary.
Norris School District brought back all its grade levels for in-person instruction. The district had welcomed its upper grade levels back to campus last week.