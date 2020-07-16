The Norris School District is asking parents to complete a reopening survey to share what instructional model they'd like their children to participate in this fall.
The district's initial parent survey indicated a majority of families would like to return to a traditional five-day-per-week learning model. However, "some time has passed and circumstances have changed, so we understand preferences might have changed as well," the district stated in a letter to families.
"The decision to return to a traditional model, whether it be the first day of school or later in the year, is one that will be made when we are confident it is safe for students and staff," the district wrote. "We are currently evaluating all new information and survey results to make an informed decision."
Preregistration forms for each child are to be completed by July 19. Forms can be completed at https://app.informedk12.com/link_campaigns/nsd-learning-model-registration-electronic-form?token=Dahi1Vf6tnEchR93P4VVm2rS.
In the traditional five-day-a-week in-person model, efforts will be made to reduce class sizes; safety precautions such as temperature checks, scheduled hand-washing and partitions in classrooms will be in place; face coverings must be worn; and bus transportation will only be provided to special education students who require door-to-door services.
For those interested in distance learning, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students will have a minimum of three hours of learning per day, while first- through eighth-graders will have four hours of learning per day. Distance learning will be a combination of synchronous learning (daily teacher-led instruction and discussions, teacher-monitored guided practice, small group instruction and assessment) and asynchronous learning (self-guided lesson modules, video context, posted lecture notes and discussion boards). Distance learning will be facilitated through Canvas, a learning management system.
"We understand that plans can change depending on the severity of the pandemic and are committed to keeping you updated so that you can plan accordingly," the district wrote. "This school year will undoubtedly see us transition in and out of different learning models and will require all of us to be as flexible as possible in order to achieve our priorities of keeping everyone safe while helping students learn and grow."
