Norris Middle School's Students Leading Education chapter has been named the National SLED Chapter for the second year in a row, and eighth grader Zachary Been was named the National SLED Student of the Year.
Norris Middle School's SLED team of 90-plus students volunteered more than 3,800 hours last year to identify and solve challenges their school and community faced. This included 46 projects over the course of the year, including 10 projects that addressed the challenges associated with transitioning to virtual learning environments in light of the COVID-19 virus.
Been is a founding member of the Norris SLED chapter, which first launched in 2018, and has participated in 258 SLED events in both leadership and support roles. Some of his leadership roles include the group's Genius Bar, Google Workshops, Recycling for Clean Water and Garden Group.
In addition, he maintains a 4.0 GPA, competes on the school lacrosse team and operates a woodworking company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.