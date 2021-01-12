Norris School District announced that its schools would remain in distance learning until Feb. 12, at least.
The K-8 school district had brought all grades of students back into classrooms in fall. However, like most Kern school districts, it closed its doors in late December, citing staffing challenges as local COVID-19 case rates soared. Norris originally planned to bring students back into classrooms not long after break, but superintendent Cy Silver wrote in a letter to parents on Monday that continually high case rates in the county would make it tough to bring students back again.
"However, the continual increase of COVID-19 cases in Kern County makes it extremely difficult to ensure that we will not encounter the same challenges with staffing and instructional disruptions that we had prior to the pause of in-person instruction," Silver wrote.
The district said the soonest it may open would be Feb. 16, but that it will give parents an update the week of Feb. 1.