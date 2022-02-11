Noriega's closed after health inspection finds mold, unsafe storage temperatures for food

Noriega’s — a staple Basque restaurant of Bakersfield’s food scene — was closed after health inspectors found mold and unsafe thawing methods, according to an inspection violations report issued Thursday.
The restaurant received a score of 62 percent. Health inspectors, which operate under the Kern County Public Health Department, observed “mold-like” substances on the ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. These foods cannot contain this contamination, in order to prevent foodborne illnesses, the report states.
The report states a person “voluntarily discarded the moldy food items as instructed.”
Inspectors observed potentially hazardous food prepared several days ago with internal temperatures ranging from 44 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit. The walk-in cooler was 46 degrees.
The report notes that potentially hazardous food must be stored at a temperature of 41 degrees or lower, according to the report.
Inspectors also added “person in charge voluntarily discarded all the (potentially hazardous food) items as instructed.”
A soup was thawing in a sink, inspectors state. Proper guidelines to thaw a certain food include refrigeration under 41 degrees Fahrenheit, running water at 70 degrees in a food prep sink or done as part of the cooking process, according to the report.
Food boxes were stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, but must be stored “six inches off the floor to help prevent potential food contamination,” inspectors said in the report.
“Food facility does not have any other refrigeration units to accommodate all the (potentially hazardous food) items in the walk-in cooler,” the report reads.
The restaurant at 4809 Stockdale Highway scored 91 percent during the last inspection of the restaurant in October 2021. In May 2021, Noriega’s scored 100 percent.