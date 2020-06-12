If you want a piece of Bakersfield history, plan to visit the Noriega Hotel next weekend.
The local institution, which announced in April that it would close after 89 years, hasn't been able to secure a buyer and plans to liquidate its contents, the owners said in a Facebook post late Thursday.
"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for the family to make and one that wasn’t taken lightly," said the post, signed by Mil Esker and the Elizalde family.
The bar and back bar, an antique safe, dining tables, stoves, refrigerators, Basque table cloths and restaurant equipment will be for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.
"If you would like to purchase any items, nostalgic or otherwise, from the historic Noriega Hotel, now is your chance," the post said.
The family had been in talks with potential buyers, the announcement said, but "with increasing rent costs and uncertainty surrounding COVID and how to operate a family-style restaurant in the traditional sense, none of the deals worked out."
The announcement also mentioned that the two daughters of Rochelle Ladd, one of the owners, have a dream to some day open their own "Noriega's" building on the tradition of the original hotel and restaurant.
News of the closure stunned locals when it was announced. The restaurant won the prestigious James Beard Foundation award in 2011.
