NOR fall after-school sports season is back

North of the River Recreation and Park District and i9 Sports are partnering to allow the previously canceled fall after-school sports season to proceed.
The previously canceled flag football and volleyball season will be held, according to an NOR news release, after i9 Sports approached NOR to offer help.
NOR noted that participants will see some changes, most notably only one practice per week, to be held Saturdays before games. The developmental and sportsmanship philosophies will remain the same.
Informational flyers will be sent home with students the first week of school, but registration is open now through the i9 Sports website at i9sports.com. The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
“Having an organization like i9, who is normally a competitor of ours, step up to the plate and say ‘how can we help you give these students a season’, says a lot about their integrity and commitment to the community,” Monya Jameson, NOR general manager, said in the news release. “Our resolve to not give up on the NOR Afterschool Sports Program and this unique partnership opportunity created a win-win situation for everyone.”