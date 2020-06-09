North of the River Recreation and Park District will be opening its eight spray parks for the summer beginning Friday.
The spray parks will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 7.
The spray parks had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s eight spray parks are located at:
• Emerald Cove Park (4303 Patton Way)
• Madison Grove Park (10115 Norris Road)
• North Meadows Park (3300 McCray St.)
• Polo Community Park (11801 Noriega Road)
• Riverview Park (401 Willow Drive)
• San Lauren Park (4101 Mohawk St.)
• Sears Park (444 Norris Road)
• Silver Oak Park (15855 Opus One Drive)
NOR asks those visiting spray parks to continue to practice social distancing and remain six feet from others, and use increased personal hygiene measures with frequent hand washing or hand sanitizer use.
For additional information, visit the NOR website at norfun.org or call the Admin Complex at 392-2000.
