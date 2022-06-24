Noon prayers at Liberty Bell give thanks for court ruling

A modest gathering of Bakersfield's faith community convened at noon Friday downtown to give thanks for the U.S. Supreme Court's decision hours earlier overturning Roe v. Wade and almost 50 years of a federal right to abortion.
About 20 people stood in the full sun and heat at the Liberty Bell plaza praying, singing and listening to statements supportive of the court ruling.
"This is an historic event," said Angelo Frazier, a chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department who added that government can create laws "but it's the supreme God that can change hearts."
In prayer, Frazier said he knew the court decision would cause controversy but asked that violence never manifests.
Phil Neighbors, senior co-pastor emeritus at Valley Baptist, then gave thanks to God, saying, "Life is a gift from you."
"We come together as a community to say thank you," Neighbors said.
Roger Spradlin, the church's senior pastor, stood up next to say Roe v. Wade was wrong constitutionally, biblically and spiritually. Then he gave thanks to God for ending the ruling "as far as federally."
Shortly afterward, people gathered for the event sang "Praise God from whom all Blessings Flow."