Even though the popular Village Fest was canceled this year due to the pandemic, the nonprofit Children's Advocates Resource Endowment that organizes it recently distributed more than $23,000 to local charities that serve children.
The money went to: MARE, a therapeutic riding center that serves disabled children ($3,400); Bakersfield Police Activities League ($5,000); CALM ($7,100) and the Bakersfield Homeless Center ($8,000).
The recent awards are just part of the nearly $1.5 million donated to local charities since the first year of funding in 1999, CARE President Jim Luff said in a news release. Previous grants have gone to efforts including building computer labs and providing homework tables at the Boys and Girls Clubs and providing uniforms for League of Dreams.
CARE donates 40 percent of the proceeds from Village Fest in grants. The other 60 percent is placed in an endowment fund — and that investment let CARE continue making grants even during the pandemic when Village Fest couldn't happen, according to Luff.
Organizations with a 501(c)3 nonprofit status that also serve children can apply for the next grants, to be issued in April, according to the news release. Grant applications for a maximum award of $10,000 are accepted through the CARE website at CAREforkids.org.