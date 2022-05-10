Nonprofits look to sign up youth for life-changing documentary project

Recruitment has begun for young people in Kern County ready to commit to 16 hours per week helping produce a documentary or series of short films exploring the topic of substance abuse in southeast Bakersfield.
The project is an opportunity to earn money, but organizers see it as being about much more than that. They view it as a chance to build leadership and advocacy skills that benefit not only the youth involved but also in the communities where they live.
The program's public launch at a news conference Tuesday follows the success of a similar film documentary project that has been accepted for screening at three film festivals. The work, titled "Invisible: The Unseen Faces of Hunger in Kern June 2021," will soon be made available for viewing on Amazon Prime.
This time, the work will involve a minimum of 20 people between the ages of 16 and 24, with or without extensive education, interviewing local residents about their take on chemical dependency. Already about six months in, the project is expected go on for another 2½ years — longer if the nonprofits can raise additional money.
Representatives of the nonprofits, ShePower, MLKcommUNITY and Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change, or TMY4Change, said the process of compiling interviews and amplifying the voices of local residents is sure to bring about positive change in the lives of everyone involved, based on past experience.
Although there's training involved and standards to be met, the project will be led mostly by the young people doing the actual work. The idea is to instill leadership and communication skills that will help down the road.
"They need to be empowered to tell their own stories and tell (them) in a compelling way," said TYM4Change Executive Director Dixie L. King.
Arleana Waller, founder and president of the ShePower Leadership Academy and the MLKCommUNITY Initiative, said the project will provide a rare opportunity for youth in southeast Bakersfield to receive resources that will put them in a position to advocate as community leaders.
"That's what's going to be the game-changer here," Waller said.
Grant money to support the project has come from 2016's Proposition 64, which legalized recreational marijuana in California. The project was selected for funding by the Sacramento-based Sierra Health Foundation.
King pointed to data showing more than a quarter of local youth have tried marijuana, which she called "a little unnerving." She noted smoke and vape shops operate close to eastside Bakersfield schools, more so than on the city's west side.
Young people who have worked with TYM4Change, including on last year's documentary, said at Tuesday's news conference that the experience changed them for the better.
Stockdale High junior Penellope Dills, 17, said her communication skills improved markedly as she learned videography and film production, as well as collaboration.
"It helped me grow more confident in myself," she said.
Fellow Stockdale junior Jack Weirather, 16, worked with her on the effort, and other projects the nonprofit contributed to, such as teaching the U.S. Constitution to a local middle school. He said the projects have been educational but they "don't feel like school."
"It's kind of like a collective going in," he said. "It's not like you're just working by yourself."
Alex Fan was also active in the effort. Now an 18-year-old senior at Centennial High, he said working out in the community as part of the nonprofit offered an experience not many youth have access to in or outside the classroom.
It taught him to be a leader, while also providing a safe space where he felt valued.
"I'm not just a little kid here," he said.
Waller said the nonprofits are hoping to receive additional grant money that will extend the project to the benefit of the participants and community. She and King urged anyone interested in contributing money — and young people hoping to become involved in the project — to contact them through their respective websites: tym4change.org and Shepoweracademy.org.