Nonprofits help hundreds celebrate New Year's with blankets, meals, supplies

The line of people started forming around 10:30 a.m. outside The Mission at Kern County, and when the truck showed up a little after noon, everyone there sprang into action.
There were hundreds of blankets, hot meals, hygiene kits and warm clothes being distributed to the crowd, with staff from The Mission, as well as those who were patiently waiting for meals the center serves year-round, helping one another to make sure everyone who was there received everything that was there to be shared.
“Of course, I wanted to help out,” said Brijido “Nico” Nuñez, one of the first to leave the line to assist in the unloading of more than 250 meals outside the dining area on E Street. Nuñez had been staying at the mission for a little more than a week while he filled out job applications and tried to once again find work, either back in the oil fields or in a related area where he might be able to put his experience to use. Giving a hand to staff was his way of showing his gratitude for having a place to stay.
This kind of help and thoughtfulness — an annual tradition for the Naina and Ravi Patel Foundation in the community, but also part of the daily mission for both nonprofit organizations — was meant as a way to provide, with both necessities and a poignant reminder that difficult challenges facing many in the community don’t end with the holiday season each year.
“We mainly did it around this time because … New Year’s was, for these people, they could be generally sad and discouraged for a variety of reasons — so why not celebrate and start the new year with hope for them,” said Dr. Ravi Patel, who, along with his wife, run the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation, which has distributed help for those less fortunate on New Year’s Day for the last 19 years. Between the hundreds of meals, blankets and food, there was probably more than $10,000 in materials donated, as well as members of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center staff who volunteered to help.
In the past, the foundation has held a ceremony Jan. 1 to give out the food by the CBCC’s Wellness Cafe on Truxtun Avenue, where the meals are cooked at the doctors’ cancer-treatment facility. However, over the last two years, as the demand has expanded, along with the need for safety protocols, the day has been one of deliveries to facilities like the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission. The foundation also has donated to the nonprofit CityServe to assist with hundreds of meals each week for those in need during the pandemic, Ravi Patel said.
As staff hurriedly prepared to serve the already-made meals on Saturday, LaVonne Jarrow and Yolanda McNeill, food services supervisors at The Mission, both noted how the day was a blessing for them, as well. Having the premade meals delivered allowed staff valuable time that wasn’t usually available to them to clean the facility, as well as get organized for the next week. In the month of December alone, The Mission served about 10,000 meals, according to officials, which required a daunting level of logistics and donations.
“For food services, it helps a lot,” Jarrow said, adding that The Mission’s meal plans come from a variety of sources, from nonprofits to places like McDonald’s through donations of food and the adopt-a-meal option. “We’re just now getting done with the holidays and now we can go and start getting things put away. Previous donations we have, some of them still need to be put away. It gives us a chance to do some extra cleaning that we didn’t get to do because that was a busy time for us — just to start planning our meals and planning out what we’re going to do for 2022.”