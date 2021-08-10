Nonprofit to hold vigil Saturday for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The nonprofit COVID Survivors for Change is hosting a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to honor those who passed away from COVID-19 and spotlight survivors of a COVID-19 infection.
Individuals can gather in front of the Liberty Bell at the Kern County Superior Courthouse located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and a grief specialist will also partake in the event. Event organizers said participants must wear a mask.
The nonprofit contains individuals nationwide and aims to provide solace for those impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic.