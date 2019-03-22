A nonprofit organization contracted with the city of Bakersfield to run a program credited with reducing the city’s feral cat population has abruptly pulled out of the agreement.
City officials said they do not expect much of an interruption to the trap-neuter-release program, which was expected to neuter 6,000 cats over a three-year period.
City employees are planned to take over the duties previously funded through a national nonprofit.
In April, the city entered into a three-year contract with Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society.
But a representative for Best Friends said the city failed to meet agreements in the contract, forcing the nonprofit to reallocate the funding intended for Bakersfield to another community.
“We understand there’s challenges at every shelter, and we value our relationship with the Bakersfield SPCA,” said Best Friends Media Relations Manager Barbara Williamson. “We acknowledge how far they’ve come in lifesaving over the last several years and we look forward to working with them as they continue to lay out that groundwork.”
She said the total value of the program to the city was more than $580,000, adding that the city had failed to increase adoptions over the first year of the program, and the transfer of cats to rescue groups had fallen.
"There are many shelters in the nation that are currently ready to meet the needs of the (community cat program) right now," she said. "We will reallocate the Bakersfield CCP funds to support those programs and will reassess how we can help Bakersfield SCPA to get to the point as well."
Two Best Friends employees had run the city’s trap-neuter-release program in a mobile unit outside the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. Williamson said the employees had been offered new positions in other communities in which Best Friends operates.
Best Friends plans to leave the $23,000 unit to the city to house cats.
The nonprofit also has offered the city a 30-day “exit strategy” designed to ease the transition between Best Friends and the city’s alternative.
The city said it hopes that its replacement will seamlessly fill the void left by Best Friends' departure.
“Everything will still be taking place, it will just be a matter of who is running it,” said Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley, the official spokesperson for the city on this issue. “(The program) will have the same goal, the same mission, the same thing going on.”
Previously, the program had attempted to stop feral cats with breeding with each other. Local animal advocates say the program is important to stop new kittens from being born, and cats from entering the shelters.
Since the city took over the Bakersfield Animal Care Center in 2013, kill rates have fallen dramatically. This year, the city expects to find live solutions for 78 percent of animals that enter the facility.
Over the last five years, intake rates have fallen steadily.
“Community cat programs are an incredibly effective and humane way to get these animals spayed and neutered, and lessen the population,” Williamson said. “It’s encouraging to know the city is committed to continuing with it.”
