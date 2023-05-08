Nonprofit Panorama Vista Preserve has a trash problem even as it seeks to beautify its acres

For more than two decades, volunteers have worked to raise money, win grants and propagate indigenous vegetation on more than 936 acres of open space called the Panorama Vista Preserve.
The preserve — which is open to the public and has been described as a hidden jewel in metro Bakersfield — stretches from Manor Drive to Gordon's Ferry, and from the top of Panorama Park to the Beardsley Canal.
But there's something in this beautiful rural landscape just doesn't fit into the pristine vision for a "forest below the bluffs."
"There are two ways we get our trash," said Mic Hall, board member and interim manager of the nonprofit in northeast Bakersfield.
"Part of it comes from the homeless encampments along the bike path," he said, "and the rest comes from people dumping it in our parking lot."
But the preserve's volunteers and their allies came together Saturday to scoop nearly three tons of discarded furniture, clothing and miscellaneous junk into a huge steel container.
Volunteers from the Oildale Community Action Team joined Hall at the Panorama Vista Preserve on Saturday to fill the container. Thanks to Varner Bros Solid Waste Disposal and Kern County Public Works, the trash was hauled away and disposed of at no cost to the nonprofit preserve.
"OCAT has always put forth a positive effort. It's what we do," said Donna Clopton, who leads the nonprofit Oildale Community Action Team.
"And hopefully along the way," she said, "we can promote our ultimate goal: the strength of volunteering. How we can all get together and get the good work that needs to be done, done."
Hall knows the nature preserve below the Panorama Bluffs is something special. And he hopes there may be progress being made in reducing the amount of junk, trash and human detritus that is regularly dropped at the riparian preserve.
"We think the Roberts Lane Transfer Station is a solution," Hall said. "You can drive your stuff to the station and just drop it off."
On Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings, the station at 1900 Roberts Lane in Oildale accepts all sorts of household waste, including TVs and e-waste; furniture; mattresses; appliances; water heaters; and children's toys.
"We are committed to turning the tide on illegal dumping and these are just some of our community efforts," said 3rd-district Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores.
Community involvement is key, he said, including through community clean-up events.
"OCAT, local students, my office and the local carpenters have all pitched in to help, and we are seeing positive results," Flores said.
"We recently opened the Roberts Lane waste transfer station in Oildale to provide safe, free and convenient access for the community so this trash does not end up in beautiful places like the Panorama Vista Preserve."
In the meantime, Flores, Hall and Clopton are trying to get the word out so people will stop dumping.
The Roberts Lane station is more convenient and it's legal, Hall said.
"There's a legal way to get rid of it."
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.