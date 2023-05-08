 Skip to main content
Nonprofit Panorama Vista Preserve has a trash problem even as it seeks to beautify its acres

For more than two decades, volunteers have worked to raise money, win grants and propagate indigenous vegetation on more than 936 acres of open space called the Panorama Vista Preserve.

The preserve — which is open to the public and has been described as a hidden jewel in metro Bakersfield — stretches from Manor Drive to Gordon's Ferry, and from the top of Panorama Park to the Beardsley Canal.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

