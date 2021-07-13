Nonprofit Critters Without Litters announces changes to spay/neuter services

Critters Without Litters, a Bakersfield nonprofit that offers low-cost spaying and neutering services, announced that it is raising its prices and changing its hours for spay/neutering.
Beginning Sept. 6, Critters Without Litters will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization said in a news release that the change was made to allow owners to check their pets in for surgery and take them home the same day. The hours of the day have been extended, but no surgeries will be scheduled on Fridays.
"People have overwhelmingly indicated they prefer to have their pets home with them as soon as possible," Executive Director Vicky Thrasher said in a statement.
The feral cat program will also move to 7 a.m., though community cats will recover overnight.
Prices will increase at the same time in response to rising costs. Thrasher cited the rising costs of everything from exam gloves to drug prices to medical waste disposal fees.
Other services such as the walk-in vaccine clinic won't be affected by the changes. Critters Without Litters anticipates being able to handle the same load: more than 250 surgeries a week and 500 pets receiving vaccinations.
Critters Without Litters is located at 4300 Stine Road, Suite 720. For more information, call 661-831-6000 or visit www.critterswithoutlitters.org.