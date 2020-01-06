The numbers tell the story, but so do the faces of those who have been helped.
In 2019 alone, 210 truckloads of goods valued at $13 million were distributed to needy families across Kern County by CityServe's Bakersfield hub. More than 100 local churches that partner with the faith-based nonprofit helped focus the distribution to neighborhoods where it was needed most.
On Monday, local CityServe organizers accompanied by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, announced plans to host The Mayor's Ball, a black-tie gala featuring dinner and dancing, to be held Feb. 8 at City Center, the name of the local hub on F Street. All proceeds are slated to be used to support the continuing local effort.
Monday's announcement, also made at CityServe's Bakersfield hub, was attended by supporters, volunteers, community leaders and members of local news organizations.
"This is transformative community work," Pastor Robin Robinson told the gathering. Robinson, CityServe's community development and church engagement director, has worked in a wide variety of ministries for 31 years.
"There is power when we come together," she said of CityServe.
Rose Ortiz, a 29-year-old single mom of two young children, also spoke to the gathering. Her voice breaking at times, Ortiz recalled the desperation and hopelessness she felt after her marriage fell apart.
"My husband left me. I didn't know what to do," said Ortiz, whose 4-year-old son has special needs.
When CityServe's Ashley Stutzman arrived with diapers, shampoo, baby formula and food, Ortiz said she realized her community hadn't forgotten her after all.
"Any little bit helps," Ortiz said.
"I thought I wasn't going to be able to make it," she said. "But I have CityServe behind me. I have a whole community, a family, behind me."
As Robinson showed a reporter around one of the warehouses packed with merchandise provided by Costco Wholesale, she spoke of how a simple above-ground pool helped get a large family through dark financial times.
There were TVs and dining room sets, large and small toys, microwaves and small refrigerators — which can mean everything to a family whose fridge has gone on the fritz.
"You can't just throw money at it," Robinson said of the effects of poverty and family crisis.
Rather than re-inventing the wheel or duplicating services already being done, CityServe seeks to complement programs already in existence. By partnering with more than 100 local churches across Kern County, the churches become points of distribution, made more potent by volunteers who take the time to get to know the people in need. The volunteers are on the front lines, fanning out in struggling neighborhoods across Bakersfield and in outlying communities.
"It's empowering," Ortiz said of the effort. "You don't feel alone anymore."
