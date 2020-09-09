A newly formed nonprofit working out of an office on Ming Avenue hopes to begin raising money for a series of housing developments in Bakersfield, Inyokern and Ridgecrest that would cater to seniors, veterans, foster youth and people looking to get off the streets.
DSHLD Inc. owns property in each of the three cities and has a floor plan with a shared kitchen it wants to replicate in each of them, though the rental payment structure would vary.
What the nonprofit mostly lacks now, CEO Gloria Ann said, is money. It hopes to address that by soliciting donations though its website, https://dshousing.wixsite.com/dshld, and applying for federal matching grants it hopes will provide the bulk of the financing for the projects.
"We don't have any history and we don't have any funding. We don't have any history of funding," Ann said.
Though housing for the poor and in-need is central to DSHLD's ambitions, its plans also extend to career preparedness and self-sufficiency. Ann said the Bakersfield project in particular would offer counseling services and mandatory money management programs for residents.
That aspect of the Bakersfield project, which is geared toward young adults, distinguishes it from the other projects in Ridgecrest and Inyokern.
In the 2100 block of South P Street, on a roughly four-acre site donated to Ann's previous nonprofit by a church in Las Vegas, DSHLD wants to build a three-story, 36-unit apartment complex where residents would be allowed to stay up to 10 years, or until the age of 32.
They would be required to pay a monthly utility fee of between $100 and $125 plus rent totaling one-third of their income. Those without jobs would be required to donate their time to perform clerical or other duties for the nonprofit, Ann said.
The projects in Ridgecrest and Inyokern would be for older people or veterans able to pay $500 per month rent. They would live in a quarter of a four-unit standalone building in which all residents have their own bedroom, bathroom and closet.
Property for both projects was donated by the same Las Vegas church, which Ann said bought the still-vacant land at auction sales. In Ridgecrest the property on Sims Street and the land in nearby Inyokern is on North Leroy Street.
Ann said she is looking for an organization to help her apply for government money, ideally a federal matching grant that would provide $130,000 if the nonprofit can come up with $15,000 per project.
Her goal, born during her time working with foster youth and young people from broken homes, is to get people off the street or make sure they never get there in the first place.
"We don't want our city to look like Los Angeles or San Francisco," she said. "We only have a few (homeless people) here and we want to take care of the few that's here."
One of DSHLD's board members, Tracy Beauchamp, a care provider in Los Angeles, said she has expressed skepticism but was also one of Ann's early supporters.
Having previously lived on the streets and in transitional housing, Beauchamp said the best reason to support the nonprofit is compassion.
"What if it were somebody in your family that was homeless?" she asked. "Wouldn't you want somebody to help them?"
She admits the nonprofit faces steep odds but that "it's a dream which we're praying that comes alive."
Another supporter is Elaine McNearney, executive director of Dress for Success Bakersfield, which provides professional clothing, resume-building help and interviewing skills for women trying to get on their feet.
McNearney met Ann at one of Dress for Success's monthly support group meetings and became inspired by her dream.
"We're just thrilled that she's actually going forward with it," she said. "You have to dream and then you make a plan and then it becomes real."
The next step is the crucial one, she added.
"Now comes the part part," she said: "Raising money."
