The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Tuesday morning that a non-resident has tested positive for coronavirus while visiting Kern County.
It's the first confirmed case in Kern County during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county did not give additional details about the patient, but said at a press conference the person was recuperating at a home in Kern County, and five household contacts were being investigated for possible exposure. Those individuals will self-isolte through the virus' incubation period.
The risk remains low for Kern County, Kern Public Health said.
The news release states that the health department is tracing potential contacts for the individual and will monitor the health of people who traveled with or were in contact with the patient to prevent the spread locally.
Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures to COVID-19:
• Wash hands with soap and water often.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for proper disinfecting.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.
Kern County Public Health continues to work with local health care providers and has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified, and address concerns as they arise.
Visit www.kernpublichealth.com for current information and guidance.
(10) comments
3 at Memorial
Go ask Grimmway why?.
It's all Trump's fault. :) [smile]
Pretty much.
It couldn't be the Chinese....no way!!!
Of course it is!!! He also was the cause of the last ice age!!!
That's too bad. I was hoping Bakersfield and other towns in Kern Country were isolated enough to have some immunity.
And, so it begins...
They referred to "the patient" which tells me that this person is hospitalized. Please be careful when visiting loved ones in hospitals.
Al Gore invented COVID-19
