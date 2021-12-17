Nominations still being accepted for gift-basket giveaway

A local law firm is still accepting nominations for its gift-basket giveaway taking place next week.
To self-nominate or nominate another family in need, complete the nomination form by going to youngwooldridge.com.
The firm is giving out 15 baskets filled with ham, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, rolls and pie.
The deadline to nominate a family is 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Fifteen winners will be notified Monday morning, according to Marlene Morales of Young Wooldridge LLP, who said the baskets will be awarded Monday and Tuesday after the winners have been contacted.