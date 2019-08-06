If Cal State Bakersfield had a Mount Rushmore of its most outstanding graduates, whose faces would you like to see on it? Now you have the power to decide.
The CSUB Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes CSUB graduates who have distinguished themselves in their career, volunteered their time, talent and/or financial support to benefit their community and brought honor to their alma mater.
Any member of the public may submit a nomination. A committee of CSUB Alumni Association board members, university faculty and a president’s designee will select inductees.
To qualify, nominees must have:
- Received an earned or honorary degree from CSUB five or more years prior to selection
- A proven track record of success in their careers
- A history of positive contributions to the community and previous recognition through awards
- Displayed support for higher education, including involvement with CSUB.
Nominations for the 2020 Alumni Hall of Fame class are due Sept. 23. Nominees will be named in November and honored during a gala in February 2020.
Nominations can be submitted at www.csub.edu/alumni/forms/alumni_hof_nomination.html.
For a list of past inductees, visit www.csub.edu/alumni/AlumniEvents/HallOfFame/PastAwardees/index.html.
