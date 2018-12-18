Nominations are now being accepted for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards Gala.
Known as the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” the annual gala recognizes efforts made by individuals, businesses and organizations each year to improve the local quality of life.
The work must have been completed in 2018.
Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 1.
An online nomination form can be found on the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.