The Kegley Institute of Ethics at Cal State Bakersfield is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Wendy Wayne Ethics Awards.
Nominations can be submitted online within the “Initiatives” tab at www.csub.edu. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 29.
The awards recognize people, youth and adults who inspire through their ethical commitment and actions to improve the lives of others in our community.
The awards honor CSUB alumna Wendy Wayne and celebrate individuals who stand out in their dedication to serving others. Given annually to one adult and one youth, the awards come with a $5,000 charitable donation or college scholarship.
Previous adult recipients include Daryl Thiesen, Judy Snyder, Pastor Manuel Carrizalez, Collen McGauley, Lance McCullah, Jan Hefner, Mayor Karen Goh and Dr. Thomas Larwood. Previous youth recipients include Yvette Flores, Navjyot Gill, Victoria Scoggan, Elizabeth Pelzer, Joseph Constantine, Carly Riddle and Yoceline Aguilar.
Questions can be directed to Michael D. Burroughs at mburroughs1@csub.edu or by calling KIE at (661) 654-6263.
Winners will be celebrated at an invitation-only ceremony at the Seven Oaks Country Club.
