'Nobody had a bigger heart': Deputy Gonzales remembered as cherished law enforcement officer

Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Gabriel Enrique Gonzales lit up every room he walked into.
“Nobody had a bigger heart than his man,” said Senior Deputy Phillip Garza, Gonzales’ partner for two years.
Gonzales, 45, spread laughter and love everywhere he went, his family and friends explained at Gonzales’ memorial service Friday held at Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church. He died from COVID-19 at Mercy Southwest Hospital on Sept. 16.
Sheriff's officials and family members alike said Gonzales led a fulfilling life. Sheriff Donny Youngblood said it does not matter when someone is born or dies — rather, the life lived in between defines one’s impact and legacy.
“I'm extremely proud to be the sheriff of people like Gabriel Gonzales,” Youngblood said. “He touched each and every one of us. He touched every member of our organization.”
Gonzales spent 11 years at the KCSO and last served in the Frazier Park substation. Arthur Gonzales, also a deputy in the Sheriff’s office and Gabriel’s brother, said he wanted to work with him. However, Gabriel loved the Frazier Park community and did not want to leave.
"(Gabriel) said 'I’m the mayor of Frazier Park,'" Arthur said.
Senior Deputy Phillip Garza, and Gabe’s former beat partner, had two words to describe him: loving and committed. The Frazier Park community respected him and Gabriel loved to serve them in turn, Garza said.
Garza recalled an instance in which he and his partner went to find a suspect. Garza found the man hiding under the bed. The senior deputy attempted to draw out the suspect, but he wouldn’t budge, Garza said. It was only until he yelled for Gonzales to help, and the suspect heard Gonzales’ name, that he surrendered.
“This guy that we ended up arresting … he respected him,” Garza said. “That was one of the many times that happened. Members of the community ... knew him. They loved him, and he loved them.”
But, his fulfilling life and illustrious career was not Gonzales’ only characteristic. Everyone remembered his humorous side.
Deputy Matt Alvarez, who was Gabriel’s partner for two years, enthralled those gathered at the service with a story ending with both men hiding from an old lady in a convenience store refrigerator.
Earlier Alvarez had pulled over this woman to request she cover her truck, which carried trash. The waste fell onto the road and created accidents, Alvarez added.
The lady did not appreciate him and treated him to an harangue laced with expletives, Alvarez said. Gonzales approached this encounter, observed the lady giving Alvarez a tongue-lashing and backed away slowly, Alvarez said.
Later in the day, they watched the old lady arrive at the Sheriff’s office. When she couldn’t find the deputies, she came to the convenience store, where the deputies were watching her, Alvarez said. They both bolted and hid in a refrigerator to escape her chiding.
“(We were) two uniformed men running from a little old lady,” Alvarez said.
Experiences like these bonded them and made Gabriel the brother he never had, Alvarez said.
“Gabe embodied everything that it takes to be a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy,” Alvarez added. “There's not one person ... in my three years up (in Frazier Park) … who had one bad thing to say about him — not suspect, not random citizen."
Close friend Valentin Ortiz read a letter from Jessica Carabajal, Gabriel’s girlfriend for more than 10 years. She said they dreamed of growing old together, with Gabriel riding his Harley and she sitting behind him.
“I'm not sure how I'll go through life without you,” Carabajal said in the letter. “The only comfort I have is knowing that you're watching over me.”