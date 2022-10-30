No shortage of scare spots

The Haunted Museum, which is hosted by the community art class Artists Seeking Knowledge, is just one of the many local efforts where residents can find some Halloween fun Monday.
ASK instructors Diedre Hathor and Brandon Thompson have worked with Kern artists to create two different paths for scares, one geared toward adults, and another that's more PG-13.
The exhibit runs from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday at 906 19th St. in Bakersfield. Admission is $20, $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
The Kern County Museum is also offering its popular traditional safe Halloween trick-or-treating event, with stops for kids throughout Pioneer Village, as well as a dance and a children's carnival.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children 2 and younger with a paid adult. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Noble Manor Haunt is a fun, family-run neighborhood attraction that's open from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday at 811 Acacia Ave.
Binning Manor Spook Alley (6904 Olive Drive) is open 7 to 10 p.m. Monday; Meadow Rise (528 Meadow Rise Court) is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Lozano's Haunt will also be offering scares Monday evening at 805 Duke Drive.
Murray Family Farms has one more day of welcoming guests for its October Fun Fest maze, bounce pillow, animal train and more.