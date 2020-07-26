With a tobacco pipe resting on the weathered roll-top desk and a brass spittoon waiting on the floor, the newly restored land office exhibit at the Kern County Museum almost makes you think clerks and surveyors could show up any minute to begin work.
The approximately 120-year-old building received a new coat of paint and new interior flooring last month thanks to the crew at the local history museum — and a donation from resident William Edmonds.
As the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with many area businesses and attractions, one might assume that behind-the-scenes work has slowed down at the museum's sprawling 16-acre Pioneer Village during the shutdown. But that's not the case.
"There's an old saying," said Mike McCoy, the museum's director. "'Never waste a good crisis.'
"We are using this down-time to repair exhibits, restore buildings and complete new installations," he said. "We have about six important projects on the books for summer and fall. When the pandemic is over and our visitors return, we will be ready."
Of course, visitors are still welcome at the outdoor exhibits, which includes Pioneer Village, the Neon Plaza and more. But the indoor exhibits remain closed until further notice.
"We still have another 18 buildings that need significant work. We also are planning a couple new large exhibits that will require significant community financial support," McCoy said.
On Thursday, events director Brenna Charatsaris and Maintenance Director Eddie Valdez provided a tour of the newly spiffed-up land office (and a few other exhibits) to a reporter and photographer.
Valdez spoke about the age and historical value of the buildings and how those factors bring additional challenges to restoration projects.
"We pulled everything out to put in the flooring," he said of the 120-year-old land office building.
Then pointing toward the heavy safe against a wall, he said, "That's the only thing we didn't move. We were afraid it might go through the floor."
Inside, the old office equipment looked almost nothing like today's offices.
Office equipment a century ago might have included the large stapler which is anything but portable. A Standard Oliver typewriter, circa 1920 and a Dalton adding-calculating machine from the same era also add authenticity to the exhibit.
"Nothing was portable in those days," Charatsaris said.
Maybe. But at least you didn't have to worry about a co-worker lifting your stapler.
Document embossers and a very different-looking cash register, along with a large map on the wall and smaller maps in bound holders complete the illusion.
According to half-century-old articles in The Californian found by historical researcher Stephen Humphreys, a retired police officer who volunteers at the museum, the building was originally not a land office. It served first as a cookhouse at the packing company.
"The building was originally located at Kern Valley Packing Co.," Humphreys said. "It belonged to the Rudnick family."
In a story from Nov. 8, 1977, reporter Kent Miller noted the building, which dates to the turn of the 20th century, had varying uses during its life at the meat packing plant.
The building was donated to the museum by Elynor "Johnnie" Rudnick Falk, who was an aviation pioneer in her own right, the first woman president of the Helicopter Association of America, and one of 11 children of Oscar and Libbie Rudnick.
"She, along with company employees and drovers who brought cattle and sheep to the packing plant, ate many meals in the cookhouse," The Californian reported.
Richard C. Bailey, the museum's longtime director in those days, supervised the acquisition and transformation of the cookhouse into a land office.
Mrs. Falk and her nephew Richard Rudnick represented the family at the dedication.
