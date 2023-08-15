Unseasonably high heat is expected to return to the Bakersfield area through Thursday, prompting warnings that the operator of the state power grid might ask consumers to cut down their power use during times of peak air conditioning.
The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as 106 degrees starting Wednesday. A notable aspect of this week’s heat is that nighttime is not expected to drop below 80 degrees.
“There’s going to be generally no relief from that heat,” said meteorologist Jessica Chiari at the agency’s Hanford offices. “It’s just not going to cool down that much.”
A heat advisory the National Weather Service issued across the Bakersfield area Tuesday afternoon was directed at people prone to heat-related illness or who have no air conditioning.
Chiari predicted temperatures will dip Sunday and Monday below 100 degrees to more seasonable temperatures.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. urged its customers to prepare for hotter temperatures while cutting their energy usage.
A news release PG&E put out Tuesday said the California Independent System Operator, which runs the state power grid, is closely monitoring for weather-related impacts that could limit its ability to deliver electricity.
Cal-ISO has said it expects power-generating resources to be sufficient this week to meet demand for uses like air conditioning. But PG&E noted that changes to the weather outlook or grid conditions could spur a flex alert encouraging people to cut their power use in the late afternoon or evening hours on certain days. It recommended people sign up for text alerts at www.FlexAlert.org.
PG&E offered a series of tips for keeping homes cool and power bills under control:
• Set air-conditioning to 78 degrees between 4 and 9 p.m. after cooling the home in the morning;
• Make sure when it’s hot to close windows, window coverings and doors, and to use fans to help keep rooms comfortable;
• Replace air filters and make sure vents are not blocked; weather stripping on doors, caulk around windows and a door sweep on a garage door will help keep cool air inside; and,
• Check with your electric utility about energy savings programs that can lower bills by helping shift times of power use, as well as ways to even out payment schedules and apply for discounts.