Spray park

Emiliall Popovich shoots the water cannon at her Dad Zech at the Jastro Spray Park in this file photo from June.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Unseasonably high heat is expected to return to the Bakersfield area through Thursday, prompting warnings that the operator of the state power grid might ask consumers to cut down their power use during times of peak air conditioning.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as 106 degrees starting Wednesday. A notable aspect of this week’s heat is that nighttime is not expected to drop below 80 degrees.