They don't pretend to have all the answers.
But a close-knit group of nearly two dozen Kern County veterans sent a message loud and clear on Wednesday: It's time, they said, to start building the new community-based outpatient clinic for area veterans, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility authorized by Congress in 2009.
"I don't care about the bureaucracy anymore. I don't care about the excuses," said Jason Geis, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major and co-founder of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
"It's shameful," Geis said, that a city the size of Bakersfield — with an estimated 45,000 veterans — is still using the aging, outdated clinic that has served vets for decades on Westwind Drive.
The group meets regularly in the downtown gallery's classroom to talk about the challenges of post-traumatic stress disorder, and the challenges veterans face in general.
But on Wednesday, the topic was the clinic that didn't get built.
And the frustration among the men was real.
"You want our votes, come and earn them," U.S. Army veteran Gilbert Martinez said, sending a challenge to elected officials who might play a part in making sure the project moves forward.
The VA has acknowledged the old clinic lacks the ability to provide all of the services that are needed. As a result, some veterans travel by bus to VA hospitals in Southern California for treatment, a trip that can be long and arduous for elderly vets or those suffering from serious illnesses.
In January 2018, Progress for Bakersfield Veterans LLC, which owns the Westwind property, revealed its proposal to redesign and completely renovate the existing property. The partners who had contracted with the VA for years appeared determined to renew their contract with the VA.
But their plans appeared to be stymied when in October 2018, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced at a news conference convened at his Bakersfield office that a new $40 million clinic would be built in northwest Bakersfield, just south of Olive and Knudsen drives.
Many celebrated the news, yet even that plan went south.
Almost exactly one year after the lease was awarded by the VA to San Diego-based SASD to build the new clinic, VA spokesman Damian McGee told The Californian in an exclusive story that the lease with SASD was dead.
The VA admitted to watchdog agencies that it failed to properly evaluate Progress for Bakersfield Veterans' offer to renovate the Westwind Drive facility.
So it was back to square one.
Indeed, the roller coaster ride wasn't finished. Just two years ago, the VA again awarded a lease contract to SASD in San Diego to build the long-awaited outpatient clinic.
According to a timeline the veterans at Wednesday's meeting said came from McCarthy's office, the Westwind contractors have submitted protest after protest challenging the VA's decision.
There's no doubt the actions have slowed the process and delayed the start of construction, Geis said.
On June 15, the appropriations bill was reported out of the House Committee on Appropriations by a vote of 34 to 27 and awaits floor consideration. At McCarthy's request, it was noted in the bill that construction of the clinic shall commence "no later than September 30, 2023."
But Geis asked how that's possible, as the note from McCarthy's office, says, "Per the City of Bakersfield, the public response to the Environmental Impact Report closed on June 20, 2023, and a public meeting will be held in the Fall of 2023."
Representatives from the city of Bakersfield and from McCarthy's office were not able to respond to those questions Wednesday afternoon.
The vets at Wednesday's meeting said they are asking the city to hold the public hearing as soon as possible.
Could something be finally happening here?
U.S. Army veteran George Garcia, who served two tours in Vietnam as a combat medic, said after Wednesday's meeting that what he and his brothers in arms are asking for is quite simple.
"We want a facility that can match or be better than what they have in Lancaster, which is a smaller town, or in Fresno," Garcia said, "so we won't have to go over the Grapevine down to West L.A. for treatment."
It's been too long, he said. The wait has gone on too long.
"We want to see somebody with a shovel. Start the digging," he said. "We want to be there, and we're going to fight for it."