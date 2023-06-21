They don't pretend to have all the answers.

But a close-knit group of nearly two dozen Kern County veterans sent a message loud and clear on Wednesday: It's time, they said, to start building the new community-based outpatient clinic for area veterans, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility authorized by Congress in 2009.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.