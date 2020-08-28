It may not seem like it, but this year’s election is just around the corner. County elections divisions around the state are preparing for Nov. 3, when residents will not only cast their votes for a slew of local politicians, but also the president of the United States.
This year, however, the process promises to be unlike anything in the country’s history. The coronavirus pandemic has changed social norms and upended expectations about how voters can expect to participate in November’s election. Several states have already experienced issues with primary elections that have been changed because of COVID-19, with long lines and delays taking place in places like Wisconsin and Kentucky.
To help answer some of the questions that local voters may have about the election, Kern County Auditor-Controller Mary Bedard, who oversees the Elections Division, sent out a news release answering some of the most frequent inquiries her office receives.
In short: yes, the county will provide the same amount of poll sites in November that were available in March. No, masks will not be required.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state legislature passed a law in June that requires all registered voters to receive a mail-in ballot for November. Unlike other states, Californians do not need to submit an application for a mail-in ballot.
In the news release, Bedard said ballots will begin to be mailed to registered voters the week of Oct. 5. She advised residents to contact the Elections Division if they do not receive a mail-in ballot by Oct. 16.
In order to be counted, ballots must be signed and postmarked on or before Election day. Voters may also be able to drop off their mail-in ballots at the County Administrative Building in downtown Bakersfield or at various spots throughout the county that will be announced at a later date.
For residents worried that the Elections Division may not be able to handle the potential influx in mail-in ballots, Bedard has calming words.
“We will be able to handle any increase in November,” Bedard wrote in the news release, noting that 72 percent of all ballots cast in March were sent in by mail. “We do, however, encourage voters to return their ballots early, either through the mail or at one of the many in-person drop off opportunities that will be available throughout the county prior to election day.”
Despite the prevalence of voting by mail, the county still plans to provide many options for in-person voting in November. This is being done to allow those who need assistance a place to cast their vote, along with people who may have lost or damaged their mail-in ballot.
The county will strongly encourage masks at polling stations, but the facial implements will not be a requirement.
“We will have alternate protocols in place for voters without masks, to protect the health of poll workers and other voters,” Bedard wrote in the news release, “so the voting process may take a little longer.”
Polling stations will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding disinfecting surfaces, the use of hand sanitizer and physical distancing. Some voters may be asked to wait in a line outside a polling station until they can be accommodated.
To prepare for the election, Bedard encouraged residents to visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to check their voter registration.
Those who wish to register can visit registertovote.ca.gov or call the Elections Division at 868-3590. The last day to register is Oct. 19, but those who miss the deadline can sign up for conditional voter registration.
To apply to be a poll worker, or learn more information, visit kernvote.com.
