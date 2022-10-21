‘No más bullying’: Community protests incident on Arvin campus

ARVIN — A crowd of a few dozen Arvin High students, alumni, parents and their neighbors quickly swelled to hundreds Friday morning during a protest outside the campus that was galvanized overnight on social media.
The demonstration was sparked by a video widely shared Thursday on Facebook and Instagram of an Arvin High student who became upset Wednesday afternoon when students shaved his head on campus and filmed the incident, while other students and at least one security guard are seen in the video appearing to laugh.
Avelina Santiago, mother of Javier, said Thursday through a translator her son is doing well and getting a great deal of personal and emotional support. The family hasn't left him alone, she said, adding that he has been peaceful since the incident at school.
Many unwilling to hold back their frustration at the school administration’s response to the incident gathered around 10 a.m. and joined the chants in English and Spanish, including saying “no más bullying,” or "no more bullying," outside the rural south Kern County campus.
The incident captured on video and shared via social media reflected some of parents’ biggest worries when they drop their children off at school, according to Jesus and Gloria Martinez, who have two children who attend Arvin.
“It went viral and everybody is heartbroken, there’s a lot of concern,” said Jesus Martinez, who was a part of the crowd gathered at the entrance to the campus.
“Everybody’s got kids,” he said, referring to the other adults in the boisterous gathering. “We all want to protect our kids. We want to send them to school to learn and not to get beat up.”
Much of the anger expressed Friday was directed at school officials for allowing the behavior to happen and also the apparent lack of intervention from campus security, as well as the fact that many claimed the bullying is beyond an isolated incident. The Martinezes said they shared a video with school administrators of two girls who were "jumped" at a local bus stop recently after school.
“This school here, it condones bullying, but we don’t,” said Celeste Garcia, an Arvin High alumna. “I know what it feels like to be bullied and I felt (the video) even more because I have a brother that goes here. So I imagined it being him. My blood was boiling. I wanted to cry. It breaks my soul.”
School officials issued a statement to parents and students Thursday in response to the incident:
“Arvin High School administration is aware of a video circulating on social media. The behavior exhibited in the video is clearly unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying of any kind. When students breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. This incident is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.”
Arvin High School referred a call Friday to the Kern High School District. District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said the district and campus officials are looking into the incident, and that two of the school’s employees have been placed on leave during the course of the investigation.
State law precluded the district from discussing specifics regarding the district’s disciplinary measures for students, she added, citing a federal law known as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
Lamont business owner Abby Cortez said she helped dispel the crowd around 12:40 p.m. after a roughly hourlong meeting with mother Avelina Santiago and Arvin High Principal Ed Watts.
The meeting discussed repercussions for the students and staff who were in the video, as well as what the campus can do going forward to try and prevent these types of activities from happening again.
“The protest (happened) because nothing was being done. The principal didn’t want to talk to the mom or me, they didn’t want to come out (initially),” said Cortez. “So the fact that he actually took his time and he actually explained to us the process — we’re willing to work with him and that’s why we finished the protest.”
Cortez added that many in the community know her as “The Neighbor,” as she’s helped out victims of bullying incidents like this in the past. She mentioed the effort to raise money for the August death of an Arvin High student who faced years of bullying. Something must be done to prevent incidents like that one and Wednesday’s from happening again, Cortez added.
“We did sit down, they did apologize to (Avelina Santiago), they are working on, you know, getting all the students’ (names) from the video. Arvin High School is trying to do their part as of what we know now.”
County Supervisor Leticia Perez, who saw the incident on Facebook, pledged her support for an anti-bullying organization that Cortez planned to start in the wake of this most recent incident.
She said as a parent herself, the video was “very upsetting,” but she was glad to see the community join together and express its intolerance for the kind of behavior it revealed.
“This is moral authority,” she said. “This community will not stand for cruelty to anybody for any reason. That's what this is and that's why it's beautiful.”