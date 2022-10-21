 Skip to main content
‘No más bullying’: Community protests incident on Arvin campus

ARVIN — A crowd of a few dozen Arvin High students, alumni, parents and their neighbors quickly swelled to hundreds Friday morning during a protest outside the campus that was galvanized overnight on social media.

The demonstration was sparked by a video widely shared Thursday on Facebook and Instagram of an Arvin High student who became upset Wednesday afternoon when students shaved his head on campus and filmed the incident, while other students and at least one security guard are seen in the video appearing to laugh.

