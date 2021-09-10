No longer ‘just an oval full of dirt’: How the Fire Station 15 driveway became a 9/11 memorial

One Saturday in 2015, performing a weekly yardwork shift outside Fire Station 15 on Buena Vista Road, Jason Johnson, Brian Bowman and Chris Borden of the Bakersfield Fire Department found themselves contemplating their station’s profoundly boring driveway.
“They used to have a fountain in it a long time ago,” Johnson said, “but it was just this old curb in the middle of the police and fire station ... and we looked at it, and we were just like, ‘Man, it’s just an oval full of dirt.’”
The trio started brainstorming and pondered the prospect of erecting some kind of memorial — an idea that Johnson thought was “actually pretty cool." And with the Bakersfield Police Department's Westside Substation across the way, they zeroed in on a 9/11 tribute in particular.
“It was the perfect fit because of what happened on that day involving both fire and police,” said Anthony Galagaza, the current fire chief.
Six years later, that memorial is preparing for its sixth commemoration of the terrorist attack, this time for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The circle now plays host to Artifact K-0004, a girder from the rubble of the World Trade Center hauled across the country from New York to the West Coast in 2016, measuring 22 feet in length — Galagaza said he believes “the significance of what happened on 9/11 is just shown by the size of the memorial.” The beam is complemented by a small museum inside the fire station, a tree grown from a seedling of the New York survivor tree and several other commemorative exhibits.
“Every time I drive by there, or I go out to Station 15,” Galagaza said, “I have to get off and I have to look at it.”
Part of what draws Galagaza to the site is his memory of the trip to New York when the BFD acquired the beam.
After the yardwork trio came up with the 9/11 idea, Borden ran it up the flagpole, and Johnson’s new nonprofit Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society took the lead on funding the project. Former BFD Chief Doug Greener then worked with the Fire Department of the City of New York and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and eventually reached a deal to secure what Johnson said was one of the last pieces available of the World Trade Center.
A contingent of firefighters including Galagaza and Johnson traveled to New York. Galagaza said there was an overwhelming sense of mutual gratitude between the BFD and the FDNY.
“We were able to break bread with them,” he said, “but also go to the fire stations with them, hear their stories, and the stories of those that they lost within the actual fire stations that they were working at.”
Particularly emotional for Galagaza, he said, was seeing the “the pictures and the small memorials” set up in fire stations that his FDNY counterparts used to remember the attacks.
After forging these connections, there remained the matter of transporting the 8-ton beam 2,800 miles across the country. Johnson said Cynthia Lake and local company Rain for Rent saved the day, however, by paying for a semi truck to make the cross-country trip.
It was a trip that began very memorably for Johnson.
“(The FDNY) actually escorted the piece out of New York City with a Code 3 escort,” Johnson said, “so we were going down the street Code 3, driving lights and sirens, escorting one of the last pieces available of the World Trade Center outside of New York. So that was pretty cool.”
The BFD attempted to match this days later back in California, when they met the truck down Highway 58 with fire engines and hundreds of bikers from local motorcyclist groups, ushering the beam to a downtown station where it remained until the memorial’s construction.
Since then, 9/11 observances in Bakersfield have centered around the site. City Councilman Bob Smith, whose Ward 4 includes Station 15, said he can barely remember 9/11 ceremonies before the memorial. He added that its positioning adjacent to fire and police stations helps reinforce the reality of what these groups do.
“Our first responders are going into buildings and out there protecting us every day,” Smith said, “so that connection is important.”
Other towns have similar artifacts, but for Galagaza, Bakersfield is an ideal location for such an exhibit.
“Our veterans’ influence, along with all the fire and police and the support that we receive through the city — it only made sense,” he said.
This year’s ceremony on Buena Vista, commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, will be more comprehensive than in previous years, Johnson said, featuring representatives from all county public safety agencies. In fact, there will be both a morning event featuring an Air Force flyover and an evening one focused on memorializing military members from Kern County who died after 9/11. In between, Johnson said he hopes to have high school choirs and bands performing throughout the day.
“We’ll all be in combination there,” Galagaza said, “and we’ll make sure that it is something that will never be forgotten.”