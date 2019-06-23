What do our readers think?

Readers took to Facebook following the death of a woman in the Costco parking lot at 3800 Rosedale Highway. A dog attack may have contributed to here death. Here's what they had to say:

"Dog attacks, especially by pit bulls are not "extremely, extremely rare occurrences", they happen DAILY! Fatal attacks by pit bulls occur about twice a month. This is an escalating problem, very sad when the powers that be, the ones who are in charge of protecting public safety are not aware."

Californians For Regulating Pit Bulls

"Pit bulls, surprise surprise. Can't believe these dogs are legal. Some overseas countries ban them."

Paul Hansen

"Doesn't look to rare to me. I can show you 87 Pit victims just in the last 3+ years. No fairytales here."

Beth Hayes

"I hope they hold the owners accountable for being so neglectful and causing this woman's death"

Jem Medina

"I'm old, let me just start out by saying that out front. Wild dog packs are not a new problem. The Romans , and the Spanish in the New World ,use dogs as attack and kill animals to terrorize civilians. In my youth , I lived in a community where rabies was still around. And many wild dogs packs existed due to irresponsible dog owners. Dog attacks were common and people were killed and many more mauled . People who lost loved ones were rumored to commit crimes of retaliation. To help make the community safe , every Spring , there were well publicized " Wild Dog Hunts ". Remember , dog packs not only kill and maul people , but livestock as well. So , if your dog wasn't fenced or leashed , it was considered wild and ended up at the dead animal pit at the county dump. It was a simpler time. We handled problems more on our own. We didn't suffer for the actions of fools."

Fram Smith

"You can tell this BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley that he needs to update his info. Fatalities by dogs are no longer a rare occurrence. Pit bulls and bully breeds are averaging killing a person every 2 weeks or less. They kill beloved pets daily. Bring yourself up to date McCauley, people are dying from the bully breeds."

Harve Morgan