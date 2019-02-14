There has still been no change in the credential or administrative leave status of Frontier High teacher Emily Salazar.
The Kern High School District said Salazar is still on paid administrative leave after in January students discovered pornographic online videos she was featured in, according to multiple sources.
According to the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing, Salazar’s teaching credential is still valid.
“Ms. Salazar currently holds a clear, single subject credential that is valid until June 1, 2022,” said Governmental Relations and Public Affairs Manager Joshua Speaks.
Speaks said if an educator is placed on leave for more than 10 days due to misconduct allegations, the superintendent is required to report that to the commission. However, Speaks said the commission cannot confirm whether it has received a report or any action that has been taken prior to a final disciplinary action.
“The Commission is limited by law and can only report final disciplinary actions,” Speaks said.
