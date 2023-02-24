No blizzard so far, but motorists contend with road closures, cold

Blizzard-like conditions howled in Kern County’s mountain regions early Friday morning, but soon that weather dissipated.
Snow will soon drape lower elevations and will reach 3,000 feet by Saturday. But it’s still too soon to count snow levels covering the Grapevine, Frazier Park and Tehachapi mountains, Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Highways connecting Bakersfield to Los Angeles and Bakersfield to Tehachapi closed overnight Thursday into Friday but reopened around 5 p.m. Friday.
Sizable amounts of snow blanketed Alta Sierra ski resort, which reported about 3 feet of snow around 5 p.m. Friday. The ski resort is at around 6,000 feet of elevation, Ochs explained.
Kern County’s weather didn’t quite amount to a blizzard, Ochs added. A blizzard typically consists of lighter snow, with gusty winds and below-freezing temperatures — every element which wasn’t met locally.
Places frequently experiencing blizzards have drier snow that makes it more susceptible to be blown around by wind and low visibility conditions. This isn’t the case locally.
Snow in Kern County tends to be liquid-heavy, and therefore unlikely to be easily picked up by gusts. The temperature in Kern County hovered around 20 to 30 degrees in regions enduring the storm’s fury, the meteorologist said.
And, trees dotting mountainsides typically don’t let wind whip snow into the air — but that changed Thursday night when gusts roared over the Grapevine creating “whiteout type conditions,” Ochs said.
“It’s very rare around here,” Ochs said of the recent weather.
Ochs also anticipated rain will descend Friday night on mountains as conditions redevelop over Friday night. Scattered showers will also fall on the valley floor throughout Saturday before these conditions fade away by late afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 5 and Highway 58 throughout much of Friday and reopened I-5 around 5 p.m. for motorists to drive only with a police escort. Highway 58 reopened around noon, according to the California Department of Transportation's Twitter page.
“Road conditions are very wet,” CHP Fort Tejon wrote on Twitter around 5 p.m. when announcing officers will carefully help motorists across the Grapevine.
Remember to plan ahead by carrying water, food, blankets and a phone charger before driving in these conditions. Find alternate routes and check the forecast. Ensure tire pressure is appropriate and wiper blades work, CHP Fort Tejon said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.