No arrests made in Mojave mass shooting after nearly 2 weeks

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office hasn't arrested anyone in a Mojave mass shooting that left four dead at the end of April, a KCSO spokeswoman said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies are collecting evidence and following up on leads, said spokeswoman Lori Meza. There isn’t an official suspect and questioning people depends on information collected from the evidence and sent to the lab to be processed, she said. 

