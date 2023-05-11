No arrests made in Mojave mass shooting after nearly 2 weeks

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office hasn't arrested anyone in a Mojave mass shooting that left four dead at the end of April, a KCSO spokeswoman said Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies are collecting evidence and following up on leads, said spokeswoman Lori Meza. There isn’t an official suspect and questioning people depends on information collected from the evidence and sent to the lab to be processed, she said.
Processing evidence could help narrow the scope of questioning, Meza added.
Anna Marie Hester, 34, of Mojave; Darius Travon Canada, 31, of Mojave; Martina Barraza Jr., 33, of Mojave; and Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City were identified by the coroner as victims in the shooting.
Each person except for Asbury died at 11:21 p.m. April 30 in the 1600 block of H Street. Ashbury was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, when she died at 12:27 a.m. May 1.
Meza encouraged witnesses to come forward with information, which could help deputies. Call 661-861-3110 to reach KCSO. To stay anonymous, call the Secret Witness line 661-322-4040.