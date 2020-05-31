A protester fired a Roman candle firework at a police officer and property was vandalized Saturday during a second night of protests in downtown Bakersfield over police actions and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protest Saturday night, centered in the 1600 block of Truxtun Avenue in front of the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters, was largely peaceful for several hours.
But police said that at about 8:45 p.m., some 100 to 200 people gathered directly in front of the department and some tried to forcibly enter, a BPD news release issued just before midnight said. Some defaced the building by removing some of the letters that spelled "police" that were affixed to the building.
That's when officers went to Truxtun Avenue and H Street, the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly and people were told to disperse, the police news release said.
As officers moved the demonstrators east toward Chester Avenue, someone fired a Roman candle at an officer, BPD reported. The officer wasn't hurt and the crowd left that area.
Some people walked to Mechanics Bank Arena. Police noted the majority held a peaceful demonstration there, but someone vandalized the Centennial Plaza donor wall. A photo released by BPD shows an expletive was scrawled on the wall.
While nobody was arrested, police are investigating the assault with the Roman candle and the vandalism.
Eeeeww, a Roman candle? Armageddon.
