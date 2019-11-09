The Bakersfield Police Department made no alcohol-related arrests during a DUI checkpoint held Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. However, two drivers were detained to be further evaluated, the BPD said in a news release.
According to police, officers screened 1,325 vehicles in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway.
Between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., 30 motorists were cited for driving unlicensed and 11 were found to be driving on a suspended license, police said. One motorist was arrested on a felony warrant.
