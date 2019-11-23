It's such a long drive from where she lives in Huntington Lake that Bakersfield native Lisa Sanli didn't think she was going to make it to this year's Cowboy Marketplace Christmas.
But once she arrived at the Rancho Rio Equestrian Center and mounted her Appaloosa, she sure was glad her friends talked her into making the trip.
The weather was perfect for the ninth annual event — sunny and just a tad cool. There was country music on the stereo in the vendors area and the smell of steak dinners in the air.
"This is a great time to spend time with horses and friends," she said.
In the rodeo arena, there was a series of roping contests midmorning Saturday. Pairs of riders barreled toward a calf coming the opposite direction, swinging their lassos so fast you could hear them cut the air. Some teams succeeded in roping their calf, others didn't.
Rodeo businessman Lee Legasey said it's all in a day's work, literally. Many of the competitors riding tall under their Stetsons were professional ranchers, he said, from as far away as Paso Robles. Roping calves is part of what they do for work.
"A lot of these guys do, actually. A lot of them," he said. Of course, this was different because it wasn't exactly work. "It's a ton of fun," he added.
It was a day for wearing boots and wild rags, for taking time to catch up with friends and maybe getting a start on holiday shopping.
Over in the vendors area, Bakersfield resident Tasha Johnston was selling cactus and succulents in custom planters next to rustic woodwork made by her husband.
She called the event a "country Christmas, like a postcard Christmas" where everyone's friendly and the whole thing feels down home.
City folks are always welcome to come by, relax and take a look around, she said.
"You can find that gift for someone who has everything," she said. "It's not commercialized."
The event at 5320 Peacock Park Lane kicked off late in the day Friday and continues until 3 p.m. Sunday.
