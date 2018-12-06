Friday morning TBC Media and the California Highway Patrol will be downtown collecting toys for the ninth annual CHiPs For KiDs toy drive benefitting disadvantaged children.
Beginning at 5 a.m., the public can drop off new unwrapped toys on the corner of Chester Avenue and 28th Street. Toys collected benefit local children from newborns to 16 years old.
Toys can be dropped off until 6 p.m. at that location.
For more information, call Officer Robert Rodriguez at 396-6653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.