A 9-year-old boy from Bakersfield was killed in Kansas City, Mo. July 18 after he tripped, fell into the street and was hit by a car.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, Ezrayel Hill was outside on a steep hill when he lost his balance and fell into the street. A driver did not see Hill in the road and ran him over. The driver, who stopped after she felt the impact and saw it was a pedestrian she hit, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
The woman driving has not been arrested or charged, and Hill's death is under investigation.
Hill's body is still in Kansas City.
A.J. Shearon, North High athletic director, has known the Hill family for about eight years. He coached Ezrayel's cousins, Isaiah and Elijah, and saw Ezrayel around at basketball games and practices frequently. Shearon described Ezrayel as having "the most positive energy of any kid" he'd been around.
"As a young kid, he was just so mature in terms of the jokes he would play, the words he would use," Shearon said. "He was just such a bright light in every room.
"He was a super sweet, high energy kid."
Ezrayel attended Norris Elementary School. He played basketball at Basketball Universe Academy, and was enjoying it, his grandmother Charlene Hill said. He also played football for the Spartans and the Cardinals, but "at heart, he was a spartan," Charlene said.
Ezrayel was an old soul, Charlene said. He could dance just like James Brown. He loved history, and was very inquisitive. Ezrayel asked a lot of questions, and he had lots of aspirations. He especially cared for the homeless, and aspired to open a homeless shelter as an adult and name it after his late mother, who died five years ago, she said.
Samuel Hill, Ezrayel's grandfather, still has the first dollar Ezrayel ever made.
They were at a barber shop, where Samuel was bragging on him for recently memorizing Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Ezrayel "couldn't wait" to recite the speech then and there. As he did, a man walked up and handed him a dollar.
"I still have that dollar," Samuel said.
You had a purpose. To remind us to love hard and often! You gave the best hugs, the best helper and had the biggest smile, plus you loved my cooking❤️ rest easy! Forever in my heart. Love you Ezrayel, AuntieFriend Arleana pic.twitter.com/V3J6P5DRYA— TeamWallerBall (@ball_waller) July 19, 2019
Ezrayel is the cousin of Isaiah and Elijah Hill, two prominent athletes in the Bakersfield community.
Elijah said Ezrayel was more of a brother to him than a cousin. He cherished his family and friends, and he wanted to make every person he met feel loved.
"He really completed the family in Bakersfield," Elijah said, adding that Ezrayel moved to the area with his brother from Denver to live with his grandparents. He was full of "pure" love, Elijah said.
"He just only had love, man. That’s all it was. He didn't care who you were, he just loved," Elijah said.
Ezrayel looked up to his cousins and his older brother, Samakie. He idolized Samakie, Samuel said.
Not only is Ezrayel's family suffering a great loss, the Bakersfield community is, too, Shearon said.
"He was really destined to do great things," Shearon said.
The Hill family wants to honor Ezrayel's life by putting in a stop sign or stop light on the street he was killed in Kansas City, Mo. Neighbors on the street said it's "a hazard," Samuel said.
"We want to make a difference," Samuel said.
"What we're going to try and do is get some help there and using Ezrayel as a pillar to help the other children, so that will never happen again."
Ezrayel's older brother plays football for Frontier High School. The Titans booster team and coaches put together a fundraiser at Rubio's Coastal Grill Thursday to raise money for Ezrayel's family.
Ezrayel is more than a victim of a car wreck, said Summer Magee, whose son went to school with Ezrayel. "He was this big hearted, funny, caring, wise, eager to learn little boy," Magee wrote in a private message on social media.
A GoFundme has also been set up by Magee to help Ezrayel's grandparents pay for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.